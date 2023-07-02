MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Life has been quite “sweet” for Michael Matushak. He is the owner of Engleberry Farm located in Merrill. A family owned business that has been in the area for 35 years that specializes in produces strawberries..
"I have been doing it for quite a few years about 40, 45 I have been involved in strawberries kind of since I was 15," said Micheal Matushak.
Right now strawberry season is in full bloom and people are excited..
"They’re calling and that’s what we want they check Facebook and be involved in that we have a Facebook page that’s a Engleberry Farm group and they just join the group and they get pictures and information based on how we are picking and when we are picking and it’s very useful for our customers," said Micheal.
Maddy Rodemeier is no stranger to Engleberry Farms she enjoys being there because it allows her to connect with her surroundings.
"It’s nice to support the local businesses of course and I don’t know it kind of feels nice to actually pick it instead of buying it in the store it kind of makes you feel close to nature," said Maddy Rodemeier.
In previous years Maddy's experience hasn't been the best but this time, it’s a different story.
"I think we always wait a little too long and the strawberries are already picked over but this year and we got on top of it and it’s a later strawberry season so it worked out well for us," said Maddy.
