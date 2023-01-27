SUGAR CAMP, Wis. (WJFW) - From 2000-2015, hundreds of community members gathered at Pitlik's Sand Beach Resort in Sugar Camp for their annual Regatta. The Regatta is now making a comeback in a new season. Today was day 1 of its new Winter Regatta. In its marquee event, hockey players from the country dribbled the puck along the ice all the way up North.
“You gotta regatta," said owner Gary Pitlik.
A longtime summer tradition is back with a twist.
“Everybody’s been bugging, ‘when are you going to bring it back?’ because it brought so much laughter and so much fun to the community, so we talked amongst ourselves and family and community members and said what do you think and they said yeah. Let’s do it.," said Pitlik.
Pitlik’s is welcoming people from near and far to its inaugural Winter Regatta.
“It’s pond ice, the way it’s supposed to be," said Patrick Moore who has played pick-up pond hockey here before, and now runs the new tournament. “When I showed up yesterday and saw everything set up, I called up all the boys and I said ‘Hey we asked for it, they delivered. You better bring you’re a game’. This is serious stuff and they’ve put on a great show here."
Moore is one of many who come from independent hockey leagues across the country.
“It’s a great group of people, Pitlik’s has been awesome to us over the years and now finally to be able to bring the great game up here to the state of Wisconsin and the far north, to me hockey is, it’s no better than this, its purest form," said Moore.
This format is similar to the US Pond Championships.
“This for us, you don’t have to stand in front of the net, they’re small holes so you don’t have to have goalies, it keeps the puck low so you don’t have to have goalies, its true pond play," said Moore.
The fun is only beginning for these league legends.
“We sat the top guy all the way down to our lower guys and then its all scrambled out so that the team parody is through a draft so you’re going to have very close games. I think most games have only been a couple of goals already," said Moore.
From 17 years old to 65, these weekend warriors share the same spirit.
“Age doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter. It’s all about having fun out here and so far, it’s been that way," said Moore.
