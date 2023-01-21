PINE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine River Fire Department today put into service some new gear which will be a critical part in continuing to serve their community. FEMA paid for the majority of the cost for the replacement of the firefighters personal protective gear, a new cascade system, and 12 air packs. The Federal agency also provided for a pack known as an RIT system, which is used to help rescue a firefighter who may be lost or trapped inside of a burning structure.
Pine River did have to provide a matching 5% grant which Captain Mike Caylor says would not be possible without strong community support at their annual pig roast. "We normally gross close to $50,000 dollars each year at that fundraiser which is unheard of but it's due to our volunteers and due to our very dedicated community. So it's thanks to that money that we're able to contribute towards this grant and it does not cost the tax payers a dime," said Caylor in an interview with WJFW.
Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany also joined members of the Pine River FD for the ceremony.
In total, FEMA provided $208,262 for the grant.