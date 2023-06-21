WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Many competitive canoers have this upcoming weekend circled on their calendar. Paddlers from coast to coast...and even out of the country...will head to Wausau's Whitewater Park.
For the first time since 2016, the city is welcoming the North American Whitewater Open Canoe Slalom Championships.
Today, paddlers looked to hone in their strategy ahead of the races.
Open boat nationals are coming up this weekend, but before the competition begins, a lot of these paddlers are out practicing because moving in this water is a lot harder than it looks.
“You’ll see people doing things in canoe’s that you didn’t imagine were possible," said race chair Brian Heikenen.
Race chair Brian Heikenen is preparing to welcome about 65 paddlers for the event. About 40 riders have show up early to ride the actual route.
“International competitions, there are often there’s often practice water, but they set the course the day of competition so people come in and they don’t really have a chance to practice the actual course," said director Tom McGregor.
But this course on the Wisconsin River in downtown Wausau is considered to be a favorite by many.
“It’s because of the quality of the course, it’s because of the accessibility of the course, it’s because of the spectators," said Heikenen.
Riding slalom, racers navigate two types of gates, green for downstream current, and red for upstream.
“If they hit poles, it’s a penalty, if they miss a gate, it’s an even bigger penalty, so it’s just an opportunity for people to hone their skills," said Tom McGregor.
Staying above water can be tough, but riders must use the rapids to their advantage.
“You have to read the water, read the current, you have to place yourself in the correct spot, on the current, to lead you to you’re next gate or just the next objective spot," said Heikenen.
Unlike other sports, competitors will often share some pointers.
“A brand-new paddler can approach a veteran paddler, and get some very good, very useful strategy, tactics, basic fundamental techniques," said Heikenen.
No matter how much water gets in the boat, you just keep on paddling until you can’t anymore.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”