ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WJFW) - The Annual Central Wisconsin RV and Camping Show returned to Rothschild this weekend. The Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center had everything from RV's, to Kayaks and even bikes. The Expo center was full of attendees preparing for the spring and summer seasons. Show manager, Lacey DeWindt says this weekend was really busy. "Everybody is getting ready to prepare for the summer and spring and get put and enjoy the weather Wisconsin is going to have or anywhere else they’re going to travel with their campers," said Lacey DeWindt.
Outdoor activities are popular in Wisconsin. Lacey says having an camper allows families to experience the beautiful areas around the state. It's just a great time to get together with family and friends and it’s just something people enjoy to do get them out of the norm and have a good time. Over 50 RV's were on display for families to check out.
