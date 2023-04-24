WASHINGTON D.C. (WJFW) - The Korean War is sometimes called the forgotten war because it was largely overshadowed by World War II and Vietnam. But just last week three Wisconsin veterans took a trip to DC and still remember the conflict well...70 years later.
Out of 98 veterans, three were from the Korean war. Before boarding the plane home, Newswatch12 introduced Herb Hager, Duaine Schwieso, and Ronald Clesen to one another.
“It’s been probably the chance of a lifetime to have this done for us," said Schwieso.
On the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, not only did 98 veterans get to spend the day together.
“I was wondering if the Korean vets were going to be identified because practically everybody that I talked to was from Vietnam," said Schwieso.
Three Korean veterans also met for the first time.
“It was so good to get together with these guys finally, to meet them, and it was almost the end of the day here, so it’s really great. One of the highlights of the day," said Hager.
It wasn’t long before the inter-military rivalry began.
“He was in the air force, I was in Korea at the time – you cant hold that against a guy – there was no shooting going on yet," said Clesen.
The three had the chance to see the all-too-familiar Korean War Memorial among others.
“It is kind of dreary, it is kind of morbid, but its authentic. That’s not a criticism. It realistically creates the feeling that I think existed at that time," said Schwieso.
Another memorable stop was Arlington National Cemetery, where they were acknowledged by the guards.
“The shoes, they more or less scrape their heels as they walked. It was a form of saluting us," said Hager.
Their time around the monuments and memorials brought them back.
“They were good memories, and met a lot of great guys in the army and you have to make it good, it doesn’t happen, you have to help make it happen," said Clesen.
Interestingly, the pilot who flew them back was from South Korea. He had a thank you overcall that resonated deeply with these veterans in particular.
