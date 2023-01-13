Woodruff, WIS. (WJFW) - January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month which is an important time to spread the word about the sight-stealing disease. More than 3 million people in the United States have glaucoma. The disease damages the optic nerve and can result in blindness if not treated properly. An ophthalmologist says some people are more at risk than others. Anyone can probably get it but the higher risk is certainly African Americans and people with diabetes and aging we see a lot more Glaucoma as people get older than people who are younger. "You can have perfect vision, pass your driver’s license eye exam, and still have glaucoma without knowing it," said,"Dr. Michel Gelinas.
The only way to find out if you have the disease is to get a comprehensive dilated eye exam. "There are no real symptoms to say that I have glaucoma until its very advanced and so we are always looking for those changes early on and so we can stop you from developing a problem in the future," said Gelinas. If you are having any problems with your eyes be sure to visit your eye doctor for further evaluation.
