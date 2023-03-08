Oneida County Humane Society competes in March Muttness

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The NCAA basketball tournament starts up next week. But that's not the only competition going on this this month.
March Muttness is a national championships where 46 animal shelters from across the US compete to raise the most money for their organizations. The Oneida County Humane Society is in the 2nd round of the draw. Director Amanda Haydon says the tournament helps them care for the animals.
“We have been able to cover major surgeries, maybe surgeries we haven’t been able to do before, go to specialists, we’ve just all around been able to do more for the animals," said Haydon.
They now welcome more than 100 animals per year, and with lots of animals being brought in, expenses add up quickly.
“My hope is to be able to bring all of that money and so that the animals, we have no worries and they get the care that they need," said Haydon.
In each round the organization with he most funds raised moves on. OCHS uses social media to raise awareness and find donors.
Their second round started this morning and closes Friday night. The coumpetition runs through March 31st.
