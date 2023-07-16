RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - At the end of the month, the Oneida County Fair will be returning to Rhinelander at Pioneer Park. This event has been a staple in the community for over 100 years.
It was introduced to the area in 1896, the same year Gene Sheppard showed off the Hodag. The heart and soul of Rhinelander, every year there is new entertainment at the fair.
Tom Barnett is the executive director of the Oneida County Fair he says families will have a lot to look forward to.
"I’m super excited I think we have the best fair yet coming this year," said Tom Barnett. We have a lot of great entertainment lots of great food lots of rides we are pulling all stops out," he added.
While there may be a lot of entertainment, this event depends on volunteers and they're looking for more to help out. Volunteers will do various tasks such as welcoming guests, driving curiosity carts and help setting up around the park.
"It's a year long thing to get the fair ready, but when it’s go time when its ready to put on the fair we need lots and lots of volunteers," said Tom. As many volunteers as we can get to make it a lot easier for us for everybody the more volunteers we have the faster setup goes and a lot easier it is on us," said Barnett.
The Oneida County Fair will begin on July 27th until July 30th. If you're interested in signing up to volunteer during the fair click here.
