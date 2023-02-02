RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last August, 14 hundred corrections officers' positions were vacant in Wisconsin and it likely hasn't gotten much better since then. Oneida County recently boosted the starting pay in hopes of attracting more workers and keeping them. This has been a problem for Oneida County Sheriff's Department since 2020. Corrections officers are either retiring or moving on to a different job. As of right now, there is currently only 18 officers. To run the facility efficiently at least 26 is needed. Patrol Captain, Tyler Young says to fill those holes right now other officers have to fill in and work overtime.
"It’s a team environment for sure and its coming to show now we have people from other divisions filling in vacancies over in the corrections division right now," said Patrol Captain, Tyler Young. The new starting pay is now $23.90 per hour which will hopefully make the position more attractive for potential employees. "We are kind of unique in Oneida County like I said we are a team atmosphere," said Young. "You are not just the corrections officer you have the capability of going on our dive scene, being part of our drone team, negation team there’s a lot of other things you can do," he added. Applicants interested in becoming a corrections officer does not need any prior experience but you need a high school diploma. With high school graduation just a few months away the hope is that some students consider the career when they graduate.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com