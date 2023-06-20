RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - For years, many rural residents across the Northwoods have struggled to connect to reliable internet service. Oneida County is now taking steps to expand broadband access to these people.
One thing that's always a concern when it comes to project's like these - cost. This project will cost $24 million.
But one official says that Oneida County isn't spending any money on the project which just passed the board vote 18-0.
“It’s really a necessity, not just a nicety," said Jeff Verdoorn who is the executive director for the Oneida County Economic Development Corporation.
He’s proposed to the Oneida County board to put 250 miles of fiber cables in the ground and build 6 new cellular towers to expand rural broadband access.
“The county is guaranteeing loans for Bug Tussel to do the buildout. Bug Tussel then uses the revenue that they generate from final mile hookups to then pay back the loans. Oneida County is simply guaranteeing those loans over a 30-year window," said Verdoorn.
In their latest meeting, public comment allowed the board to hear several testimonies approving the motion, despite some financial concerns.
Now, they hope to have the project complete within 24 months.
“I think this shows how desperate people are to get good internet service in rural areas. People that’ll live in the city, they have it, people that live out in the rural areas, do not, and they’re just desperate," said Verdoorn.
