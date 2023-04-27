Oneida County A.D.R.C bringing back Northwoods Memory Café

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A familiar program is returning to local residents dealing with memory loss following a 3-year hiatus. The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource Center's Northwoods Memory Café Program is back.
It's a social opportunity for patients diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer and other memory impairments.
The program restarted the program earlier this month, being held on the 1st Thursday of each month. After spreading the word they hope the program grows back to what it was a few years ago.
“Come to enjoy a stress-free environment and be with others that understand what you’re going through," said Danielle Przyblyski, a dementia care specialist with the ARDC of Oneida County.
That’s the focus of the ADRC’s program for individuals with memory impairment.
“We know more and more people are going to be diagnosed and so we know it’s just important to have all of these resources and ways to stay connected for everyone’s well-being and mental health," said Przyblyski.
She wanted to restart the Memory Café program after its pandemic hiatus.
“Isolation is just at such a high rate when someone gets a diagnosis or is living with someone who has that memory impairment, it’s just the unknown and the unpredictability of what someone might say or do," said Przyblyski.
It’s a chance for caregivers or family to spend time with their loved ones suffering from memory loss.
“It’s really for you to enjoy a moment with them. It’s hard to engage someone who has memory loss and so coming into a new environment is helpful for them," said Przyblyski.
She says facing a diagnosis for memory loss can be hard.
“It is a big step for people to reach out to have resources and probably even a bigger step to come to a community event where you’re exposing yourself to your community members who then know what might be going on but it’s also, they’re there to help you and to guide you through that process," said Przyblyski.
The next Memory Café is set for May 4th from 10:30-12 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Rhinelander.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”