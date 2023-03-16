NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Snowmobilers may only have a few more weeks to enjoy the trails but Warden Supervisor Chris Bartelt urges them to stay vigilant. “If you look at the leading causes of the crashes over the last 4 to 5 years the top three that always come to mind is alcohol use, excessive speed and operator experience,” said Chris Bartelt. So far this season, there has been a total of 16 fatal accidents in Wisconsin. 6 of those have been in Vilas County, Jason Molle believes its because of the large number of riders.
"With the amount of traffic, we get that leads to more accidents and people not riding responsible and making poor decision unfortunately leads to those accidents as well," said Jason Molle. While snowmobiling may be a fun activity for many, it all comes down to the driver. Slowing down, not consuming alcohol and staying to the right are key ways to ensure peoples safety. "Cause ultimately when you strap on a helmet on the snowmobile, its your responsibility to ride right and responsible and that can help us prevent a lot of the accidents and the fatal accidents," said Molle.
The goal is to keep enforcing safety guidelines for those who hit the trails.. and eventually have the fatality rate down to zero. "Still as a whole though snowmobiling in Wisconsin is a lot safer in than it was 20 years ago," In the year 2000 we had 39 fatalities, 2005-2006 we had 38 fatalities, "We are at 16 this year so we are world’s ahead we were 10 years ago, but 16 is still 16 too many. We got room to improve and we are going to keep trying to improve are crash numbers," said Chris.