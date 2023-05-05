RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Today is May 5 or as Cinco de Mayo, a day to celebrate Hispanic culture.
Mexican restaurants across the Northwoods are holding specials all day. While it's a good opportunity for people to get together, its a day that often leads to over-drinking. The Rhinelander Police Department is urging people to stay safe -- and drive sober or get pulled over.
"One of the more dangerous things you can do, just in town, as a general citizen is to be out driving around. You have a few thousand pound machine that you're operating and you're depending on everyone else on the road to being safe at the same time," said captain Josh Chiamulera of RPD.
The department says that this holiday falling on a Friday makes it a perfect storm with fish fry's and Cinco De Mayo celebrations. They recommend going out with a designated driver, or ordering a cab. Adding that in downtown Rhinelander, businesses offer a safe ride voucher free of charge to customers.
