ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Standoff situations are quite rare up north -- but they still happen. One incident in Antigo this past weekend prompted police response and is bringing safety to the front of mind for many.
Antigo P.D. is still investigating the case. While they couldn't provide any additional information aside from the press release, they wanted to share the importance of following police orders after a 9-1-1 call is sent.
“It’s always on our mind, and the officers know that these situations can happen at any time," said Antigo P.D. Chief Daniel Duley.
In any standoff situation, safety is the first priority for everyone involved.
“Those operators are very good about working together and knowing what each person needs to do," said Duley.
A domestic dispute on the 700th block of Pierce Avenue in Antigo over the weekend, required police response. When officers arrived, they found a suspect who barricaded himself in with 2 kids, threatening to shoot the officers. Chief Duley cannot comment specifically on this situation as its still under investigation, but agreed to provide comment on how to keep residents safe.
“When we get involved in these incidents, we really try to slow things down and set up lines of communication with the people involved," said Duley.
One anonymous resident shared his account.
“They told us to go hide in the basement, because he was claiming he had pipe bombs, now that’s what everybody else that was listening to him yelling, we were in the basement saying no, we’re aren’t playing with this," said Duley.
After a perimeter was set, tactical officers approached the home, and an arrest was made the following morning without injuries. But not all crises are resolved as quickly as this one.
“I know it gets frustrating for citizens, not being able to use certain roads or if they loose some of their utilities, they just have to keep in mind and remember that we’re not doing it for the safety of the whole community," said Duley.
Duley adds that if you see something suspicious, its important to call 9-1-1 as you never know who has or hasn't called in the case already.
The 41 year old suspect is in custody pending formal charging for a handful of crimes.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”