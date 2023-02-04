RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods School of Dance Competition Team performed their third annual showcase in front of a large audience. The girls performed solo, duos, trios, plus anything you could probably think of. Jackie McLaughlin, president of the dance mom committee says the team of dancers have been working real hard for this moment. "They get excited to show the people they love what they’re doing so, I think they’re really excited that they finally get to show their friends and family their competition pieces that they’re so proud of and work so hard on," said Jackie Mclaughlin.
The team included 21 dancers, including captain of the squad Ellie Lurvey. She being in front of an amazing crowd like todays may be nerve wrecking but she still wants to put on an amazing show. "It’s a little nerve wrecking sometimes your mind can blank out for a second," said Ellie Lurvey. "You just got to trust yourself, we been working so hard all season for it as long as you go on the stage with confidence it will turn out good," said Ellie. All the proceeds made from today will go towards the team for their upcoming season.
