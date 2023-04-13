RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Places across our viewing area are reaching for or have passed record temperatures for this week. The warmer stretch of weather has brought out people cooped up from the long winter.
That includes at Pioneer Park where some parents had their kids out on the playground. The shade from all the tall trees are keeping the snow there a little longer.
"Its weird that there was so much snow before, like two weeks ago, but now its mostly melted and 80...enough to get a sunburn," said Haleigh Sprecksel.
The water may not be quite melted yet, but that wasn't keeping locals from enjoying a walk on the land or riding a bike. Some even traveled down to Rhinelander for a picnic.
"We were hoping that we could get a picnic table, that there wasn't snow, like I said, Minocqua we've got so much snow still. So we were suprsied, we said lets go try it and see if the park, if we can get a table," said Kathy Almekinder.
At Hodag Park off of Boom Lake there was more than just recreation. Some electricians picked the warmer stretch to get ahead on their project. They were installing lights for the new amphitheater which will be ready this summer - in time for more warmer days for all community members to enjoy.
