THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Nestled in deep in the Northwoods is a rare tribute to the golden age of automobiles. Three Lakes is home to one of 17 Petroleum Museums in the United States.
At the Northwoods Petroleum Museum, one might notice a price tag of gasoline for 17 cents per gallon, a car featured in Hollywood, or signs so bright they could be seen a mile away.
As the site continues to acquire more items, they're also welcoming more visitors for a walk down memory lane..
After decades in the petroleum industry, Ed Jacbosen’s decided he couldn’t hang it up.
“This celebrates petroleum which I say is the lifeblood of the American economy, I mean we wouldn’t be the country we are today" said former gas station owner Ed Jacobsen.
The former gas station owner has a space for everything in his museum right off of highway 32 near Three Lakes.
“These are just restored as gas pumps the way they were meant to be back when they were made in the 30s, 40s, and in some cases 1908," said Jacobsen.
Entertaining mechanics and racing fans alike, Jacobsen’s one stop shop even highlights the Indy 500 track where he worked for 8 races.
“This is one of maybe a hundred that exist of the actual brick made in 1901, put into the track in 1905 when they started building it, and completed it in 1909," said Jacobsen.
“I just started collecting all of this stuff because I missed it, from being in this business my whole life and I just started collecting it, and pretty soon I had way to much and my wife found this building for us so I could get this out of the house," said Jacobsen.
Since opening the museum in 2003. It holds about 400 items, one for each of the square foot of the building.
“I can pretty much remember every place that I got each one of these items and I can tell a story for each one," said Jacobsen.
As one of 17 such locations in the country, he’s seen more visitors in the past year than years before.
“The other petroleum industry museums seem to be about where they find that, how they refine it, how they bring it to market and then this petroleum museum is how they get rid of it where they sell it to the public and that’s all we remember because we all bought gasoline at one point or another, and are still doing that," said Jacobsen.
Showing off the golden age of automobiles, memorabilia of all shapes and colors beam off the rafters.
“We even when we have big doors open, we have birds come in and I can’t get them out at the end of the day because they’re up in the rafters, but they see all of the lights and they come in and so I guess it’s colorful enough for people to come and like it. Kids like it, women seem to think it’s nice because it’s not dirty like gas stations used to be, it’s clean and neat," said Jacobsen.
Since running out of space, Jacobsen has 10 storage units full of signs, gas pumps, and other memorabilia. Despite this, he’s still accepting all things petroleum from 1901 to today.
“I’ll find room for them someplace, it’s a big enough place where I can squeeze in another artifact or two here and there," said Jacbosen.
The museum is open to the public from Thursday through Saturday from 12-2 during the summer, and by appointment. An estimated 60 thousand people have visited over the years.
