EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - In 1998, the Northwoods Child's Museum opened to the public in Eagle River. While the exhibits sometimes change the museum's mission stays the same.
"It’s a great place for families to come during the summer or even during the winter," said Michelle Williams.
From fishing, to grocery shopping and even wooden fire trucks, the Northwoods Children Museum is a one of a kind place in Eagle River.
"It’s one of the only places in the Northwoods like this with exhibits that kids can actually play," said Williams.
Michelle Williams is the executive director of the museum.. she says their mission is quite simple.
"Enrich the lives of families and support families and to encourage a love of learning through interactive play," she said.
The museum features 26 different hands on exhibits that families can enjoy. While it may be intended for kids, adults like Payton Prevost can have fun too.
"I been here as a child," said Payton Prevost. "I came here with Florence when I was in elementary school so I’m just living out my dreams again as kid," she added.
With the dream of becoming a teacher in the future, Payton believes being at the Northwoods Children’s Museum allows her to get that experience.
"I really think this a great opportunity just to work with kids and have fun," said Payton.
So far this year, the museum has brought in nearly $17,000 and raised almost $7,000.