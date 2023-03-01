NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Its now just a few short days away. On Friday, Dales Weston Lanes will welcome high school athletes from across Wisconsin to compete in the State Bowling Meet.
There's only player representing the Rhinelander, Three Lakes, Tomahawk club. Throwing strike after strike after strike isn't easy, but senior Cody Bednarz from Three Lakes hopes to do just that this weekend, and it wouldn't be his first time throwing 12 in a row.
“It’s a lot of calculation and math," said Bednarz.
It may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about bowling.
“Strategy, physics, if I do this, what’s the outcome, do that," said Bednarz.
But Bednarz of Three Lake’s High School has it down to a science. He will be bowling for his Northwoods club at state.
“I’m not really much of a football, baseball, hockey type of guy, but its just nice to do something different for once. At least representing our school for something that we’re not normally known for," said Bednarz.
Cody’s got his routine down.
“What I do is, I don’t look at the score, or anything. I don’t look at other people’s scores, so that I don’t overthink, oh man I’m going to do this, I’m not going to do good," said Cody.
Drowning out the outside noise is what got him to start throwing strikes, in fact a full round of them once before.
“The whole bowling alley erupted; it was just breathtaking. It’s just nice to feel that someone’s actually cheering for me, and that’s what motivates me, like I want to do good, I want to make these people cheer for me," said Bedarz.
Cody will be chasing that perfect score of 300 at state, this time hoping to bring home the title.
“I would like to at least get around that, that is just my main goal, just stay focused, don’t overthink, don’t overreact, just bowl," said Bednarz.
