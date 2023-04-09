RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Last year the Northland Music Center moved to a bigger building to have more space to store equipment. A few days ago they added a new business to allow customers to have something else to enjoy. The Morgue Coffee has been in the works for months now. It was named "Morgue" because the current facility they're currently in used to be a funeral home in 1925. Co-owner Nicki Roffers says the coffee shop provides a new experience to their building. "We have a ton of customers we saw a need for, somebody comes in with their spouse or their partner standing around twiddling their thumbs, wishing they had something to do while their person is shopping so we are hoping to provide a service," said Nicki Roffers.
Starting a news business is sometimes nerve wrecking, however Nicki says the community has been showing a lot of support. "Its been going great everyone that has been coming in has been so excited to see it, we have lots of people that have been in watching the construction happen in stages so its cool to have it done and have it ready," said Nicki.
The coffee shop is open from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
