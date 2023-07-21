Northern Wisconsin teams compete at State Waterski Show Championships

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WJFW) - In it's 57th year, the 2023 Wisconsin State Waterski Show Championshipsa are underway at Red Sands Beach on Lake Wazeecha. From the Northern Wisconsin area, the Plum Ski-ters, the Kwahamots, and the Water Walkers were all behind the boat today.
“It’s one big family we’re all here cheering for each other, rooting for everybody to do the best that they can," said skier Dustin Roberts of the Plum Ski-ters.
“We all feel amazing, right after we finished, everybody just basically went into a group hug and now we still got the adrenaline going," said Eliana Conrad of the Plum Ski-ters.
“Right when I am about to go I like to focus on myself, what I can do…but then once I’m out there I just like to soak in the whole moment," said Nick Klug of the Wausau Water Walkers.
“You start in the spring and you start writing down ideas and then a couple weeks into season you start implementing it and it’s just really cool to see the payoff at the end," said Maddy Hanse of the Kwahamots.
“It’s kind of like riding a bike. When you get down here everything is muscle memory...The teamwork really comes together on a day like today, it makes you appreciate the partners that you’re skiing with," said Scott Koth of the Kwhaamots. “Not only do we have to compete the trick in front of everybody, you got to make the corners where the waves are, that’s where the bad water is, and that’s where the boat drivers really make you feel like you’re a good skier in a good spot.”
“Being on a different jump and a different dock and a different stage, it really is, it’s all about adaptation and being able to make it work," said Dan Emerson of the Plum Ski-ters. “It’s that quality repetition and practice, so if you can do it when the pressure’s on, you know you have the confidence to do it."
The action continues through Sunday and those with enough points on the scoreboard will go through to nationals.
