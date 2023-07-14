RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Some major improvements have wrapped up at the U.S. department of Agricultures Forest Service's Laboratory in Rhinelander.
On Friday, the Forest Service Northern Research Station celebrated their 60-plus years of research with a ribbon cutting ceremony, welcoming the future with updated labs at the facility.
"The labs were originally in the early 1970’s and they were not updated until this renovation that just occurred," said Deahn Donner a Landscape Ecologist.
Dr. Cynthia West is the Northern Research Station Director, she says that this was a much needed upgrade to help stay up to date with the research that they do with invasive species and landscapes.
"We will see what species are more adaptable to changing conditions," said Dr. Cynthia West. "Which ones are not that we may have to aid and migrating to those areas, where find they can find that habitat that can continue to support those speeches that are important to us," said added.
Rachel Toczydlowski believes that the newest feature will that will make the biggest difference in her work is a robot that helps them gather samples.
"That is one example of the upgrades that we have done here," said Rachel Tocydlowski. Before my lab tech had to do all of this by petting by hand, you’re working with volumes that are like two micro litters so that is so much smaller than a raindrop and we have to do all of that by hand it’s a big issue of contamination when you’re working with DNA that’s really low in quantities," said Rachel.
Now with the new state-of-the-art lab available here in Rhinelander, the opportunities are endless for collaborators all over the world.
"We are really are at the cutting edge from technology standpoint, now being able to rapidly address conversation concern using genomic tools on the landscape," said Toczydlowski.
The infrastructure upgrades and lab remodel were made possible through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.