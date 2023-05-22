MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - A new era is underway for the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters with it's new nature center is now open to visitors.
Over the past few months we've been tracking the progress of the Discovery Center's newest addition. The nature center- which has been largely driven by the time and money of locals - is now officially open.
“Now that it’s a reality, we are so excited," said board member Karen Dixon.
For the North Lakeland Discovery Center, it’s been a long time coming for their new nature center.
“Just a few years ago it was just a thought, we never thought it would get like this," said Dixon who was instrumental in getting the project moving seven years ago, was happy to see the community rally around it. “That was the most rewarding of all was everybody wanting to pitch in, the businesses, the artists, just regular residents who come up here for the summer or who live here year-round."
Intended to educate school students through interactive displays, the center brings them up close to nature.
“One of the coolest things in when they walk into the building and their eyes go up to see all of the expansion of the nature center, taking it all in for the first time is just a magical moment," said spokesperson Samantha Wolter who coordinates development for the center.
With live animals, microscopes, nature playscape, and a bird nest display, there’s many ways for kids to have fun.
“I don’t know if I have one favorite part, because I think what I like about the discovery center is all of the different areas you can go, and all of the different destinations you can check out," said Wolter.
Doors open in time for their busy season, where they hope to inspire the next generation to fall in love with nature.
“The discovery center is a special place in a lot of people’s hearts up in the Northwoods. Being able to have a facility now to really pursue a lot of the action items in our mission, we now have the facilities and the resources to do that," said Wolter.
