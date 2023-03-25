RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Nicolet Players will be holding auditions for their upcoming ensemble comedy show Sunday and Monday. The performances will take place between May 19- 28, 2023. The shows title is Steel Magnolias and set in northern Louisiana.
According to Nicolet Area Technical College, Director K. Woodzick is looking for a cast of six emotionally intelligent actors who are ready to work hard.
Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 1:00- 4:00 PM and again on Monday, March 27 from 6:00- 9:00 PM.
