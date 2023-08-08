EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - A new bank in Eagle River opened earlier this summer and held it's grand opening celebration today.
The community gathering drew hundreds to the new Nicolet National Bank location. It was formerly the site of First National Bank of Eagle River... but First National merged with Nicolet in 2020.
"To come in here and put up this huge building in Eagle River, and it just shows what Nicolet has planned for the future and the growth of the Eagle River area," said commercial banker Jed Lechleitner.
The old building was built for banking in the 80s. With the new site, their property is built for modern banking.
"It comes down to the staff, the employees that we have here. It's just a better location, it's a better feel for our tellers to learn and everybody to work together," said Lechleitner.
The bank says that the new location has given them more recognition since it first opened in June, and has helped them attract new employees and customers.
With the addition, Nicolet now has 3 locations in the greater Northwoods area.
