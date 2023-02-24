RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is trying to make sure students are getting support on and off campus. "We were having more frequent conversations with staff, facility and advisors about students facing food insecurity," said Katie Brooks. Colleges in Wisconsin’s technical system offers food pantries to students. Katie Brooks believed that Nicolet could offer the same program on campus so she pitched the idea to the student government. "We were able to research what the other colleges have and talk to their advisors and get ideas to best create our model," said Brooks.
John Kruger says students have to fill out an emailed form with the items they want and then pick it up on campus. "We essentially prep bags for the individuals who have self-reported insecure to pick up by-weekly," said John Kruger. "There’s also a locker system for the students who can’t pick up at the scheduled time," said Kruger. So far people are taking advantage of this opportunity. "It’s been really exciting really, the first time we had about 17 utilize the pantry and the second time we had about 19 students utilize the pantry," said Katie Brooks.
While this program may be new.. Katie believes that this will make a difference for college students’ lives for years to come. Helping out the students on the level is a great opportunity because you can see the impact it has on their lives.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com