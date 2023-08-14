NFL Commissioner visits Green Bay ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJFW) - For the first time in more than 80 years, the NFL Draft will be coming to Wisconsin. The last time it was held was at a hotel in Milwaukee in 1939. Today, a special visitor stopped by Lambeau Field ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.
We’re less than two years away from the NFL Draft taking place in Green Bay. The Packers as well as their fans welcomed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to Titletown to celebrate the naming of this site for 2025 following the announcement earlier this year.
“With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL Selects Green Bay, WI. So Green Bay, you’re on the clock," said Goodell.
The countdown begins for the 90th NFL Draft that the Packers say will draw close to a quarter million to Green Bay, and an estimated 70 million watching from home.
“It’s the one day that I always like to say is every team gets better, some get better than others and it really is a time for renewed hope," said Goodell.
Goodell says that Green Bay has been on the waitlist to host for a while, calling Packer’s President Mark Murphy an integral part of bringing the draft to town.
“We feel we’re building an experience that is bigger than ourselves, and will create a once in a generation opportunity that will create a lasting legacy for both Green Bay and Wisconsin," said Murphy.
State officials were on-hand to show support. Governor Evers signed recently signed a 2 million dollar grant to be help the city prepare for the draft.
“I think everybody knows you’re love of football, but this is a chance to talk about the fact that you really do know how to do big events, you really do have a tremendous amount of pride in this community, well beyond football and you should," said Goodell.
The 90th NFL Draft is slated for April 24th-26th of 2025.
