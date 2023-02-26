Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&