RHINELANDER, Wis. If you have been driving around Rhinelander, you may have seen a brand new bar in the city called Da Bar. This bar took about six months to complete. The location prior to this was a bank, so a lot of remodeling had to be done. Mayor Kris Hanus, the owner says this is a golden opportunity for people in the area. "If there is a delivery company or a sales rep, their job is more secure by having another account in Rhinelander," said Mayor Kris Hanus. "That’s helping maintain those jobs So from a job point of view I think this is good, for the community as well as the city," he said. " I think its also good from anytime you can take an empty building and remodel it, its good for the community," he added.
Mayor Hanus believes this bar brings something different to the table in Rhinelander. "It's open to an outdoor beer garden that’s covered, we got over 1,200 squares of outdoor space to enjoy as well as the inside here, it’s pretty open and roomy," said the Mayor. "You got seating for 50 people in here so its something a little different from other bars so it’s kind of our take on what people might want," he said. In the summer, more tourists will be in the city, so the hope is to hire more workers to meet the demand.
