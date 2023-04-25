WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJFW) - In one last edition, we're highlighting the stories of veterans on the 43rd mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. On that trip nearly all of the veterans traveling served in Vietnam. For them, a welcome home was something they always wanted, but didn't receive.
From takeoff to touchdown, the 98 veterans experienced the trip of a lifetime. As Never Forgotten Honor Flight President Ken Moberg told me in the national mall.
"The single best thing that these guys are looking forward to hearing is welcome home because that’s something they didn’t get the first time. They came home unheralded, often unwelcomed but now they're getting the hero's welcome that they really deserved," said Moberg.
“All them years you didn’t want to talk about it or anything, you kind of kept it under, be quiet about it, but now it seems like all of a sudden we’re honored, first time in a long time," said U.S. Army veteran Jerry Hargraves.
“I was spit on, there was no honor or victory, I wasn’t proud of being in the military anymore because of the way I was treated here," said U.S. Air Force veteran Herb Hamre.
“It gets them talking, and sharing their experiences, the good ones they can enjoy and reminisce over, the tough ones they can process, and sometimes just getting that out is a really helpful thing for them," said Moberg.
"It’s really hard to describe once you’ve been degraded and ridiculed to turn around and to be able to put that down, and that’s what the Honor Flight did. Yes, the memorials and monuments are beautiful and wonderful, but for me...I’ve been able to forgive some of those people and I can put it behind me now. I can lay down that load, I don’t have to be ashamed of being a veteran,” said Hamre.
“When we needed you the most you were there, so we find ourselves on the back nine of our life cycle, and when we’re gone our stories go with us, so I want to ask you to share your stories with your loved ones. Most importantly, stand tall and proud because you have earned the right to be called a veteran of the United States Military. Thank you, gold shirts," said Moberg.
