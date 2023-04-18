WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJFW) - In our nation’s capital, Northern Wisconsin veterans got to take in the sights and sounds of these monuments and memorials all throughout this beautiful skyline of Washington D.C.
It started with an early morning call to board the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. When they landed at Ronald Regan Airport, they were met with a terminal-full of applause.
“It’s just the clapping and the welcome that we got when we got off the plane with all of those, it just gives you the chills," said army veteran Jim Myszka from the Vietnam era.
First stop was the Lincoln Memorial, followed Vietnam, Korean, and WWII Memorial where veterans and their loved ones pulled out the camera.
“Letting them come here and experience memorials that were built specifically for them, but also for comrades in arms who have spanned ages,” said NFHF President Ken Moberg.
Next up, a visit to the changing of the guard, at Arlington National Cemetery, Marine Corps, 9/11 memorial near the Pentagon, and the Air Force.
“Seeing the time and effort of building then seeing how they’re maintained, seeing how they’ve respected is important to me to see that people realize the sacrifice that people and veterans have made," said air force veteran Herb Hamre from the Vietnam era.
With so many places to go, veterans did whatever they could to soak it all in with their brothers and sisters of service.
“To have the veterans here together with people that they’ve served with or are in the same age range, had similar experiences is really a terrific experience because its just much more than what one of them coming here alone can experience," said Moberg.
