TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A Tomahawk initiative is tying together businesses with their networking program - Quiting Time also known as networking after 5.
The group met last night with the Kwahamot's to learn about their nonprofit. Sherry Hulett with the chamber coordinates these events for their members.
"I just put together a retired restaurant tour who had been in business 19 years with a historical society president.. They didn't know each other. So, it's kind of those connections that just excite me," said Hulett.
Hulett says that they are continuing to try and get the word out about this monthly program, which is open to the public. Events are currently scheduled through December. For more information you can visit the chamber website.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”