MADISON, Wis. (WJFW) - Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. Muslims believe that this is the month Allah “The Arabic name for God” revealed the first verses of the Quran to Muhammad, who is the final prophet of Islam. Ramadan is a period of fasting and spiritual growth. "It’s an obligatory act of worship on all of the people who are healthy, Muslims who are healthy and adults," said Ibrhim Saeed. "There is a group of criteria of people who are not supposed to fast because of either sickness traveling or a situation they’re in," said Saeed.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims are unable to drink or eat anything from sunrise from to sunset. "Compared to when I was younger there was a lot of difficulty and not even an understanding of why," said Omar Zaidan. Omar Zaidan is a student who attends UW – Madison. He says while fasting for 12 hours may seem challenging staying busy makes time move much quicker. "I’m going to school, doing classes my homework doing any responsibilities I have, trying to stay in the Mosque read some Quran and by then it’s already time to break your fast," said Omar. "So, there’s a lot to keep you busy during the day especially during Ramadan," he added.
Muslims like Nusaybah, believe this month is also an opportunity to reflect and show compassion for the poor and less fortunate. She encourages anybody who has any questions about Ramadan to simply just ask. "Everyone is happy to share and everyone is happy when someone comes up really generally wanting to learn more," said Nusaybah Mallick a student at UW-Madison. "So I think that’s a great way to come up to someone and be like “hey so what is Ramadan why do you fast and tell me a little more about it," said Mallick.
