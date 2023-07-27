TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Wednesday night marked the 6th and final show of the season for a Tomahawk tradition. Music on the River signed off for the season with the Jerry Schmitt Band on stage
After 16 seasons, there's a reason that Music on the River continues to be a hit. From country to rock and roll and other's, many locals say that it's the variety that makes people want to sing and dance their hearts out for years to come.
“Everything revolves around Wednesday nights; we’re going to be here," said longtime attendee Larry Beaumont.
Throughout the middle of summer, thousands gather for Tomahawk’s Music on the River.
This week, the series wrapped up its 16th season.
“It’s unbelievable how a community this small can get together with music," said longtime attendee Kathy Daniels.
From all across town, the music echoes, drawing boaters and picnickers to Veterans Memorial Park.
“I just think the fact that you’ve got this beautiful location and the fact that people can come and see a really good band, doesn’t cost them anything," said local musician Gordon Patriarca.
Bringing in a variety of talent, this free event draws community members to feel the beat to their favorite tunes.
“It’s the quality of music, and then it’s the togetherness the community getting together. It’s so special, and it’s just one of the most wonderful things up here," said Larry Beaumont.
“When you’re looking out into the crowd where you can see young and old, middle aged, I mean you got to try and play your crowd," said lead singer Jerry Schmitt.
With this season coming to a close, all eyes are on next year. Many hope that the tradition can grow to a summer-long affair.
“This year we’ve been rejuvenated with a lot of younger people getting involved in the planning of it, so we’re very excited that it’s going to go for a long time," said sponsor Kathy Rankin with Crossbridge Community Bank who makes the event come to life.
“The talent that they’re bringing in now is very good, but the sky is the limit. This thing could be unbelievable. I’d like to see it expand to be longer, not just 6 weeks, what about 7 or maybe 8," said longtime attendee Penny Beaumont.
