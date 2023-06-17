MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Minocqua Antique & Classic Boat Show returned to Torpy Park this weekend bringing boat enthusiasts from all over the state to enjoy all things about boats.
"This is a collection of boats from the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s," said Marc Toigo.
Marc Toigo has been the event director for 7 years he says this event is so popular it’s a family event.
"All the people in these boats they’re labors of love because they’re so old and they bring back a very nostalgic of people’s childhood there’s kids swimming," said Marc Toigo. "People can walk around eat popcorn and cotton candy listen to music have a fish fry, but also enjoy the boats and all of the owners are talking about the boats to," said Marc.
Jane Larson was one of the many boat owners the event. She says it’s a great chance to educate others who are interested.
"It’s fun, it’s a lot of fun and we love talking about it and telling people the history of the boat and the history of the company and how it has evolved through the years and it’s really not that hard to keep a wooden boat shinny and pretty," said Jane Larson.
Jane believes having a boat allows her to create life long memories with friends that she will cherish forever in Minocqua.
"It’s so much fun to get together with them from all over the state and boat with them chat with them laugh with them and it’s the comradery is what keeps us coming," said Jane.
