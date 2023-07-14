WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Woodruff is hosting a million penny parade on Saturday, 70 years after the original one. The penny parade commemorates Mr. Otto Burich and his 16 geometry students who decided to collect one million pennies.
At the time, Dr. Kate Newcomb was leading the effort to build a hospital and the class decided to donate the money they collected.
At Saturday's event, The Dr. Kate Museum will be raising money at the event for an expansion. The day starts with a Pancake Breakfast at Woodruff Town Hall from 7:30AM and 10:30AM.
The parade will begin at 1:00PM at 820 3rd Ave in Woodruff. There will be live music throughout the day plus kids activities and food trucks. Don't forget to bring your pennies.
