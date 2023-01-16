ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - The mix of rain and snow outside meant one Northwoods group had a change of plans. The snowmobile trails were slick, so the 16th annual Wisconsin Military Ride made a plan B.
It wasn't the first time that they've had to improvise, which was rather easy considering many attractions for snowmobiling are right here in their backyard.
“To promote snowmobiling and honor military families," that’s the mission of the 16th annual Wisconsin Military Ride according to Mike Giese, a volunteer of the program. While he did not serve, his father did.
While weather kept them off the trails, they improvised.
“I’m happy the fact that we’re able to come here because we wouldn’t have been able to come here had mother nature cooperated, we’d be riding snowmobiles today," said veteran and co-organizer Todd Llewellyn.
Veterans and their families visited the Snowmobiling Hall of Fame, the first snowmobile ever made, and the World Championship Derby complex.
“This little jewel that we have here in the Northwoods, to have this museum here and the one in Eagle River, its not everywhere through the snowbelt that you see all this, people drive miles and miles and miles to see this," said Llewellyn.
The 91 who signed up still made the most of their all-encompassing tour.
“I was talking to some people before, and we’d watch Tucker Hibbert on tv, races. Well, I can actually go over and see the sled that he won races with," said Llewellyn.
Whether its snowmobiling or sightseeing, this program connects those who’ve served.
“I can relate to them. We can talk and understand what they’re doing and what they’ve been through," said Llewellyn.
It also unites their families.
“They’ve experienced some things that aren’t the greatest and it may be hard to relate when you come back into society again. Maybe, this is an avenue that that can get back to some normalcy for that family, and they can start on a new path," said Giese.
