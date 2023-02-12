MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill Ice Reflections Figure Skating Club came to an end on Sunday. This years theme was "Spinning Through The Hits". Spectators around the Merrill community had the opportunity to experience the wonderful performances Chloe Belant says figure skating may seem hard, but that's the beauty of the sport. "I think figure skating takes a lot of handwork and dedication and it takes a lot of perseverance," said Chloe Belant. "It takes a lot of eternal wit you fall a lot, you get back up a lot you tell yourself you cant do it you tell yourself you can do it," she added.
Club members have been working extremely hard the past six weeks for this show. Coach Montana Grabowsky, says the crowd was amazed by the performance this weekend. "So the community has been very supportive of this event and so the crowd really got into it cheering through the skaters," said Montana Grabowsky. "They know most of the songs because they’re the hits from all of the decades, for a small community this is a great event to have, especially since figure skating is very unique so it shows off their skills that they been working on," she added.
The next competition the skaters will attend will be the "Silver Blades Classic" in Eagle River, on March 4th.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com