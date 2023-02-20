MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - At the beginning of the school year, Prairie River Middle School launched the Boys and Girls Club of Merrill. The group's goal is to help provide students a safe, fun environment after school. So far there has been a 300% increase of students participating. Principal, Diane Goetsch says after school activities are crucial for a students development.
"They give them a lot of self-confidence, they help them branch out and learn new leadership opportunities," said Diane Goetsch."That confidence really helps them explore things that they maybe never thought was possible before when they would go home and not have someone mentor them," she added.
This club is administered by the boys and girls club of the Wausau area. Chief Executive Director, Kim Larson says while this program may be new the future looks bright. "We really view Pierre Middle School as just getting started we not only want to serve kids on site at school, but see what the capacity is and the interest is in the community as we move forward in the future," said Kim Larson. Activities offered after school include community service projects crafts games, and much more.
