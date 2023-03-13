PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls is hoping to make improvements better through the partial hospital replacement Project. “It is needed this because of the age of the building itself. So that was our request to the Marshfield Clinic Health system to replace the hospital based of its age," said Jeff Euclide. The $35 million project announced in 2021 has been aided by $20 million grant from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program. “We are very fortunate to be awarded the grant from the state of Wisconsin, which minimized the amount of dollars Marshfield Clinic Health Systems had to use in Park Falls so they can use in Marshfield Clinic Health Systems instead," said Jeff.
The project will result in a state-of-the-art medical campus addressing the facilities aging infrastructure. "It has rooms that are too small, it has bathrooms that are shared in patients’ rooms it doesn’t meet the standards of today and the expectations of our patients," he said. "So its really coming from patient center to the atmosphere environmental awareness and healing so it’s enhancing those services as well," he added. Euclide believes that this project will spark the community of Park Falls for the next 100 years. "When people look to bringing businesses into Park Falls healthcare is a key item for them," said Jeff. "We will continue to work with the city we will continue to work with the county with our partnerships as another great asset to the communities that we serve," he added.
Even though the hospital is currently under construction, this wont affect day to day operations at all and his project will be completed at the end of summer in 2025.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com