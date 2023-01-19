MANITOWISH WATERS, WIS. (WJFW) - Of all the legendary Chicago-area gangsters, Al Capone is the most well-known. At a Hops and History event in Rhinelander, one local historian shared more on how Capone spent more time northern Wisconsin than previously thought.
Over the years, accounts have uncovered Wisconsin's role in bootlegging as a backbone of the business for many famous gangsters during the early 20th century. Some new documents show just how much Al Capone had his hands on the moonshining business in the Northwoods.
“We’re laughing at ourselves because this is our heritage," said Board member Jim Bokern.
The Manitowish Waters Historical Society has new info about the moonshine movement.
“We find out how during really hard times, during the Agri-Depression of the ‘20s and the Great Depression how people in the Northwoods make a living, and a lot of folks did moonshine because they had to make money," said Bokern.
Bokern shared his latest findings at a local lecture series.
“It goes from getting supplies, making distills, moving the moonshine, warehousing it, retailing it, and then ultimately laundering the money," said Bokern.
Rhinelander Historical Society President Bill Vancos was amazed to hear some of these stories.
“You’re talking a thousand gallons a day, 5000-gallon mash tanks, I mean this is big league stuff. This isn’t people making it for their own family and friends, this is a high volume of that," said Vancos.
The evidence suggests that this illegal production was all over Northern Wisconsin during the prohibition…even gaining the attention of America’s most famous gangster.
“Capone also complemented our moonshine as being some of the best around," said Bokern.
It turns out, Scarface spent more time up North that people think.
“We just are processing a special collection regarding all Capone with some correspondence that really had him soliciting moonshiners from the Manitiowish Waters, Winchester area to deliver right to Cicero, Illinois," said Bokern.
The society hopes this information can help future generations embrace its roots.
“It’s important that we set down a context so they understand where we came from and how awesome this place is and hopefully, they’ll choose to preserve it as well," said Bokern.
The society is continuing to process this information that links to several communities throughout the Northwoods. Newswatch12 will have more in this story in the coming months as it becomes available.
