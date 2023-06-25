Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WJFW) The new Miss Wisconsin has been crowned, and she is making history. 21-year-old Lila Szyryj is the first Chinese American and the first Madison native to win the title.
She earned it at the Miss Wisconsin pageant Saturday night in Oshkosh. Among a field of 25 candidates representing their communities across the state. Competing as Miss South Central, Szyrj receives $12,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin 2024.
For the talent phase of competition, Szyryj performed a classical piano solo, '”Revolutionary Etude” by Chopin. Her Community Service Initiative is Breaking Down Breaking News working toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy as it relates to our understanding of each other.
The top five Court of Honor include:
First Runner-up, Miss Rock River Valley, Mandi Genord, Montello, $3,000 Scholarship
Second Runner-up, Miss Madison, Paige Eide, La Crosse, $1,500 Scholarship
Third Runner-up, Miss West Allis, Jasmine Peck, St. Francis, $1,250 Scholarship
Fourth Runner-up, Miss Great Lakes, Jenna Zeihen, Kenosha, $1,000 Scholarsh