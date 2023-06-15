LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Land O' Lakes Arts is dedicated to promoting the arts and that includes an annual experience combining nature and music. On Thursday, their sound garden opened up to the public with more than 80 speakers spread throughout Story Book Garden.
"At LOLA we believe that all art should be accessible to people and a lot of our summer programs around free live music," said McCall Hocking.
The StoryBook Garden in Land O’ Lakes is a peaceful place where people go to enjoy nature, but for the next couple of days those peaceful walks will sound different. This new chapter is called the LOLA Sound Garden.
"There is art work, there is poetry, there is photography and you can walk through this space and enjoy the calm composition merited with nature.
James Everest is the composer and director of this sound garden. He spends his time traveling around the world installing sound gardens and likes to use the unique talents of each community.
"The cool thing about the sound garden is that I like to make the soundtrack to a dance that’s already happening in nature and then there is this opportunity for community members to also contribute things to the instillation," said James Everest.
Everest installed a sound garden in Land O’ Lakes twice before, This time he added 20 more speakers and a new trail.
"I love that spur trail and I wanted to do something there but I just didn’t have time in the previous years, because this year the other areas were already designed and composed and mapped I was like “ok I can add that," said James.
The main goal is to provide a musical sanctuary to help soak up what nature has to offer and for this sound garden the sound of music will last forever.
"So anytime they come back to the place there is something different and they feel more connected to it," said Everest.
The LOLA Sound Garden will be on display Friday from 11am to 4pm and Saturday from 11AM to 3PM ath the Story Book Gardens in Land O' Lakes.