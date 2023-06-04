APPLETON, Wis. (WJFW) - A classic summer tradition returned to Wisconsin this evening. The Donald Driver charity softball game drew a total of more than 5000 fans to see headliner players like Jordy Nelson and special guest Charlie Berens. In this year's classic, the Packers Legends teamed up against the Stars.
“I think everyone’s excited to see what the seasons going to bring, and it’s a good thing for them to be able to get together off the field and do this," said Laura Dickinson of Wausau.
Many fans we're excited to see the veterans return to play under the lights.
"Donald Driver for me. I’d say Driver, Dillon, and all of the old players and stuff it’s great to come out and see them," said the Marciniaks of Antigo.
“It really proves what we’ve been able to do in the community. I think everybody has built that foundation here and you can see the fans keep coming out to support us every single year, so it’s going to be always a little trash talk between us, that’s what happens when you see legends versus current," said former Packers receiver Donald Driver.
The event raised 250,000 for charity.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”