RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- On Wednesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers gave his state budget address. During his speech, Evers proposed that the state would give 20% of sales taxes back to many municipalities including some in north-central Wisconsin.
"We have to get this done folks," said Evers when addressing the legislature Wednesday night. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says it's a step in the right direction to provide more funding to Wisconsin communities. "I've gotta believe that I'm speaking for every community across the state that we are all excited to hear that shared revenue proposal is going to be increased a little bit this year," said Wiza.
Wiza believes the increase will help medium sized communities like Stevens Point fill in gaps in their city budget which cannot as easily account for external effects like inflation. "With the shared revenue to the communities declining pretty steadily over the last decade or so, emergency services have been on of the hardest hit. If we can't afford to have our fire fighters and our police officers and our paramedics doing the things that we hired them to do, where do we make those cuts," said Wiza.
When looking at communities in the Northwoods like Eagle River, there is also no room to cut any thing else. City Administrator Robin Ginner says shared revenue increases would help. "We're using every penny that we have," said Ginner. She went on to say, "we don't have money to waste so, we're not wasting money. Every penny that comes in counts towards something that our, you know our residents see," said Ginner.
While there is excitement for many communities which could get a bump, the Governor's plan is no where near approved at this time. The Republican controlled legislature will now work to approve a budget of their own which will then need to be signed by Evers.