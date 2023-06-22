LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp American Legion just outside of Lake Tomahawk is more than just a campground. It's a place where Wisconsin Veterans, Military and their families come to heal.
On Thursday, The American Legion Riders District 11 delivered three 50 pound bags of peanuts for the Ride For Peanuts, they've been doing it for 17 years. The donation allows veterans to feed chipmunks that live around the campground.
"Everyday we always get donations, but to have American Legions that support Camp American Legion like this it means the world. Camp American Legion would not be able to operate if we didn’t have generous groups like American Legion Riders," said camp director James Klement.
Jim Sprague is the President of the American Legion Riders District 11. He says he enjoys delivering peanuts year after year.
"It means a lot to me I’m a Vietnam veteran, I support the veterans right here in the camp and it is nice to do things like this for the veterans it helps me understand being a Veteran," said Jim Sprague.
In July, American Legion Riders District 11 will have a fundraising ride. The Ride for Peanuts will be July 22 starting at the Northwoods Harley Davidson in Arbor Vitae at 10 AM.
