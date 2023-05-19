MERRILLL, Wis. (WJFW) - Financially speaking - the last two decades have been quite tough for Pine Crest nursing home in Merrill. The nursing home is owned by Lincoln County, but operated by North Central HealthCare, and houses 81 residents and is fully staffed at this time.
The Lincoln County board has been exploring three options, selling the facility, keeping it with some changes, or sending the decision to referendum
After taking input from the public, the board decided earlier this week to explore the option to sell.
With its future still in Jeopardy, the board member Newswatch12 spoke with said another option is not on the table - closure.
“Will they be comfortable; we want a seamless transition if this transition takes place at all," said chair of the Lincoln County board of supervisors Don Friske.
That’s the question the Lincoln County board must consider for the residents and staff when determining the future of Pinecrest.
“Coming out of this meeting we had to have some sort of direction for the county board, its just not fair to the folks at Pinecrest, the residents or the staff, or the members of the community to have things just lying there," said Friske.
After running $6 million in debt and $2 million in interest payments, they wanted to explore the option to sell the facility.
“We all share the same goal, and that is to keep the skilled nursing facility in Merrill. It’s just whether or not we we’re able to keep it under ownership of the county, or move it into a private industry," said Friske.
A 15-6 vote passed earlier this week in a market that is quite unknown at this point.
“We could not explore the option of privatizing the nursing home without having a broker or a buyer come to the table and say what are you willing to offer, and what guarantee and assurances can you give us that the staff and the residents will have the continued care and employment they’re looking for," said Friske.
After consultation, the board must decide on whether they will accept an offer by the end of the year.
“What is our expectation with the sale, are we putting conditions on that sale, and what are those conditions, and then, during those negotiations, I would think some of that would be in committee, but it will all be voted on by the whole board," said Friske.
