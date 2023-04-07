BRADLEY, Wis. (WJFW) - Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill has been owned and operated by Lincoln County for 60 years. Within the last two decades, times have been tough financially for the home, which the county has since contracted out to North Central Health Care for operation.
Now they’ve reached a tipping point. The county board has been debating what to do with Pine Crest for some time now. Last night at their Bradley town hall meeting, they heard from members of the public to determine one step forward.
“Do the residents of Lincoln County, taxpayers of Lincoln County, want Lincoln County to continue to own and operate and be responsible for a specialized nursing facility? [or] do the residents want us to no longer operate a specialized nursing facility with taxpayer funds?" was the decision posed by Lincoln County board member Don Friske.
The board has, in essence, three options in regard to Pine Crest nursing home’s future.
Sell it, keep it, or go to referendum to decide between the two.
“We need to consider the taxpayer, they need to be well represented, but we also need to make sure that we have taken on the responsibility to care for those 82 residents, and the staff. We have really good staff," said Friske.
After a series of financial woes has hit Pine Crest nursing home over the last 2 decades, meaning the county can’t afford 8 million dollars in maintenance costs.
“As we look forward, we right now do not have the revenue sources to overcome the expenses that are currently presented and foreseeably presented," said Ken Wickham, who serves as chair of the ad hoc committee on the matter.
Lincoln County is reaching a point where they can no longer contract out the facility to North Central HealthCare past December of 2024.
“We have an automatic renewal if we can’t do anything by then, but we can’t wait that long. We are spending so much taxpayer money now; we need a solution quicker than that," said Friske.
Two private homes in Tomahawk already exist, but this option is a public issue.
“This isn’t the only option available out there, but I think all of us understand there’s a need for nursing home care within our communities and it’s just a matter of what’s the best choice moving forward and how we continue to provide that care," said Wickham.
There’s another town hall meeting set for April 12th at 6pm. Then, the board will decide on their next steps on April 18th.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”