RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made the first stop of her term in Rhinelander Thursday to meet with childcare workers to address the growing childcare crisis. While at the First Steps Early Learning Center, Rodriguez reaffirmed what Governor Evers pledged during his State of the State address Tuesday night.
The Evers administration hopes to expand access to quality and affordable childcare. "I think the Governor made a very strong case within his State of the State speech to say that childcare is integral to our economy. It's not something you can take out, it's something that you have to fund and invest in," said Rodriguez.
During Evers' State of the State address, the now two term Democrat proposed a $340 million investment into the Child Care Counts Payment Program. Rodriguez says that type of investment is crucial for growing the state. "And if we want to keep growing in Wisconsin, I really want to make sure that the Republicans are investing in our kids and investing in the workers in Wisconsin and that includes childcare," said Rodriguez
Rodriguez also spoke on potential compromises with Republicans on the states 1849 abortion ban, saying the state should go back to how the law was prior to the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned last year. She indicated that while Republicans are willing to make exceptions for rape and incest, that there is no room to negotiate with Democrats. "And what Governor Evers has said and I agree with is that we need to get back to the law that we had before Roe vs. Wade was overturned. That is the safest way we can protect women within Wisconsin," said Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez.