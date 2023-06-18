MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - If you're looking to spend a day enjoying Minocqua, Woodruff and Arbor Vitae listen up. The Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau is having a photo shoot this week for their 2024 destination guide.
They're looking for individuals and families of all ages, genders and abilities to be local models.
You would need to have availability Wednesday, June 21st; Thursday, June 22nd; &/or Friday, June 23rd, and the ability to participate in a variety of activities like swimming, fishing, paddling.
Each model will receive a swag bag of goodies & a $50 Gift Certificate. Message The Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau on Facebook for more details.
